Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office with almost 242.40 crore coming in just 5 days. The film is now heading for a 300-crore collection in India over the first extended week. While Amar Kaushik’s film is surely going to grab the top spot as the highest-grossing horror-comedy, it would be interesting to see if it holds the position after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Stree 2

Stree 2 already surpassed Stree’s 129.67 crore at the box office and even crossed the highest-grossing horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stood at 186.57 crore! However, Shraddha Kapoor’s film might get overruled once Kartik Aaryan arrives with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The horror comedy film by Anees Bazmee will mark the return of OG Monjolika Vidya Balan, along with Madhuri Dixit in part 3. And the film is riding high on buzz, given the franchise is much loved and valued. In fact, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the OG horror-comedy film that cemented the genre in Hindi cinema properly.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 To Dethrone Stree 2?

Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has to break three box office records by Stree 2 apart from snatching the tag of the highest-grossing horror-comedy film in Hindi Cinema. If it does so, Stree 2 will have only 3 months to enjoy the top spot until Kartik Aaryan arrives.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Opening Record

The film has to beat an opening of 64.80 crore made by Stree 2 on the opening day in order to secure the spot for the biggest horror-comedy opener in Indian Cinema.

Fastest 100 Crore Film

Stree 2 entered the 100-crore club in just 2 days! It is unimaginable but true, and it is the fastest horror comedy to enter the 100-crore club. Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 grab the top spot?

Recovering Its Budget On Day 1

Stree 2 recovered its almost 60 crore budget on day 1 and started earning profit from day 2. It would be very interesting to see if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can make this feat. happen!

