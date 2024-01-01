Vidya Balan's Box Office Revisit: From Kahaani Collecting 20 Times Than Its Opening Day To The Dirty Picture's 209% Profit

It was in 2005 when we saw her for the first time in the most unconventional debut for a Bollywood actress, clad in a saree with a huge bindi and a voluminous bun. In an instant, she was everyone’s favorite Parineeta – the evergreen Vidya Balan. Perhaps the first box office queen of her generation of stars. In fact, may be the only box office star.

The Debut – A Potential Hit That Missed The Mark

Vidya Balan’s first box office miss was obviously her debut film – Parineeta, where she played the female lead while Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt played second fiddles. It was a rare occurrence in Bollywood films to have a female protagonist in such a big commercial prospect. Adding cherry to the cake was a debutante taking the lead.

Vidya Balan in Parineeta was a face everyone was familiar with, but none recalled. She was the leading girl in Palash Sen’s breakthrough music video Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali, interestingly directed by Pradeep Sarkar, who later directed Parineeta.

The First Hit

While Parineeta missed the mark of becoming a box office success, Vidya Balan’s box office breakthrough came with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where she was the protagonist though the film was driven and promoted as Akshay Kumar’s, it was as much Vidya’s as Akshay’s! In fact, it was owned by Vidya.

The First Female Box Office Star!

In 2011, Vidya Balan came up with two very different films, and both of them were very successful! No One Killed Jessica and The Dirty Picture! The former was a box-office success with a 29 crore lifetime collection, but the latter was a riot, and for the first time, a female star of the 2000s had a roaring success at the box office. She was immediately crowned as the box office queen.

The Dirty Picture collected 85 crore in India and was released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. Mounted on a budget of 28 crore, the film registered a 203.71% profit at the box office.

The Reign Of The Box Office Queen

After The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan delivered Kahaani, one of the biggest surprise hits of the last two decades, which registered a profit of 294.67% at the box office. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film opened at only 2.95 crore on day 1, and by the time it reached its lifetime collection, it was 20 times multiple of its opening day. Kahaani collected 59.6 crore in total.

While Vidya Balan has deservingly earned the box office queen tag with only these four major successes in her career, since all of her performances were phenomenal and churned out great numbers at the box office, her last box office blockbuster was Mission Mangal, which was again planted and presented well as an Akshay Kumar film. The film earned 200 crore at the box office. The film was mounted on a 45 crore budget and registered a profit of 344.80%!

Well, definitely, we need to sign a petition to bring Vidya Balan back on the silver screen. It has been way too many years since we have enjoyed a female-led commercial film, and as much as we love her on OTT, we need her Ooh-Laa-Laa-ing into our lives since Bollywood needs entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment.

