Tiger 3 box office collection has not performed as per expectations. The Spy Universe film was released on Diwali Puja, and the film was expected to perform like a beast. But it has been eight days, and the numbers have been far from impressive. The film opened at 44.5 crore and hinted at a great run. While fans still await Salman Khan to break some records, let us welcome Katrina Kaif, claiming the title of the Box Office Queen with a 3000 crore cumulative box office collection.

While the Tiger threequel kept struggling with numbers and with the World Cup excitement and the final match between India and Australia, the film witnessed its weakest day at the box office on the 8th day of its release. Salman Khan has mentioned that he hopes the film will catch up with pace after the World Cup.

However, while we wait for Tiger 3‘s box office achievements, Katrina Kaif has entered the 3000 crore club. The Bharat actress is the first actress to nail this achievement, and her box office history is phenomenal. Interestingly, she made this entry while the other Spy Universe actress, Deepika Padukone, is close to the finish line but not there yet.

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with a film titled Boom. However, her Box Office journey began in 2005 with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, her first collaboration with Salman Khan. The film was helmed by David Dhawan.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s achievements with this 3000 crore cumulative box office collection in these 20 years and over 33 films.

First 100 crore film

Katrina Kaif’s first 100-crore film was Ek Tha Tiger, which collected 198 crore at the box office. The film missed the 200 crore mark by such a small margin. However, she missed the 100 crore club twice before her entry into the Spy Universe. While Rajneeti missed the 100 crore club and collected 93.75 crore, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara collected 90 crore.

First 200 crore film

The Bharat actress’ first 200 crore film came with Dhoom 3, which missed the 300 crore mark and collected 280.25 crore at the Box Office.

First 300 crore film

Katrina Kaif’s first 300-crore film was Tiger Zinda Hai, which collected 339.16 crore at the box office. Interestingly, all her box office achievements have been done through a Khan film.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s Box Office Collection and her entire journey leading to the 3000 crore club.

PS. The collection for Tiger 3 has been updated for the 8-day total for the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

