Remember the old times in Bollywood? The times when rumors spread like wildfire and sources were the best deal to assure and confirm blinds. Blinds which were reported rumors or floating gossip. One such gossip was related to Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif. Malla, who then was the wife of Arbaaz Khan and Kat, who was said to be so close to Salman Khan that she was rumored to be his lady!

It was the year 2009 when rumor mills were buzzing about the Khan bahu Malaika, not on good terms with Katrina. In fact, they hated each other so much that once, while Kat made fun of Malla’s fashion label, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl could not stand her at sister-in-law Alvira’s party.

However, a showdown happened at the Khandaan once after Katrina Kaif allegedly accused Malaika Arora of leaking her phone details to the media. What phone details, you ask? Well, there was a time when some inappropriate conversation between Kat and John leaked in the media, creating an uproar in the Khan family, especially Kat’s ‘special friend’ Salman Khan. Now, what exactly this conversation was is a story for some other day; it definitely miffed Bhaijaan.

A very old report in Khaleej Times, quoting sources, revealed, “When Salman got to know of Katrina’s late-night phone calls to John, he threw a fit. Only the close family knows about this, and none of them would leak this to the press as the Khans are a very close-knit family. Katrina feels that Malaika may have given this secret away.”

Katrina Kaif also accused Malaika of being friends with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan despite the superstar having an explosive fight with Salman Bhai at Katrina’s birthday party. The report further suggested that Malaika refuses to part ways with the other Khans from Mannat because of what happened between the Karan Arjun duo. She had been friends with Gauri for ages.

The tabloid further quoted a source, “Salman has always been the favorite son of his parents, and because of that, Katrina was easily accepted into the family. Though Salim Khan is hurt that she is not ready to make any commitments, he still likes her because she has brought a certain balance into Salman’s life.”

The Khans were simply torn between the Bahu and the superstar’s friend, who had full support from Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma. The only support Malaika had was from Sohail Khan’s then-wife, Seema Sajdeh.

However, the source also revealed that Malaika Arora was miffed with the fact that Kat, who was a modeling rival, has now earned a respectable position as an actress in Bollywood. In fact, despite not being a part of the Khandaan yet, she got the same respect from the family, though she was said to be fooling around Salman Khan!

Well, that was quite a scoop if the two ladies shared such a terrible equation since nothing was heard about them further. Slipped ‘under the covers’ maybe! Moreover, floating rumors generally slide away only to come up years later, and they’ll slide yet again until the next time someone digs them!

