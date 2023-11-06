In today’s digital age, where the lines between fact and fiction can blur in the blink of an eye, deepfake technology has emerged as a formidable disruptor. As this technology advances, it presents a range of profound dangers. Now, the latest victim to fall for this deepfake is Rashmika Mandanna, and Amitabh Bachchan has raised the alarm.

A video has gone viral on social media wherein it features the Animal actress entering an elevator. The video has garnered millions of views, with over 2.4 million views on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the video looked convincing that it was indeed Rashmika Mandanna, upon closer examination, it turned out to be a deepfake – a digitally manipulated video. Journalist Abhishek Kumar recently posted a video on platform X, emphasizing the urgency of implementing new legal and regulatory measures to counter the proliferation of fake content on the internet.

The video in question was initially uploaded to Instagram on October 8, featuring a woman named Zara Patel. Notably, there is no concrete evidence to link Patel to the creation of the deepfake video. The origin and motivations behind the creation of this counterfeit content remain shrouded in mystery. Regrettably, this incident is not an isolated case, as several public figures across various domains have been targeted by similar deceptive videos in recent years.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan further shared the video, accompanied by a tweet, “strong case for legal” emphasizing the need for legal action against deepfakes. The megastar also reposted a tweet from a journalist on platform X, which featured the authentic video of the British Indian individual.

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

When you compare the two videos side by side—the deepfake and the genuine footage—a glaring disparity becomes evident. In the authentic video, Zara Patel’s face is distinctly visible as she enters the elevator. However, in a matter of mere seconds, the video undergoes a remarkable transformation, seamlessly morphing into the visage of Rashmika Mandanna.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna, a celebrated actress in Indian cinema, rose to prominence in 2016 and has since accumulated a plethora of accolades. She is now gearing up for her upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra.

