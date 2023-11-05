Salman Khan is known for having a generous heart and helpful nature. Time and again, we have seen the superstar lending his support to people in need- be it in or outside of the industry. Recently, we came across a video on Reddit where the actor is seen giving fans free haircuts and massages and collecting money from them only to give it to the charity. Not many remember, back in the day, the actor used to host the TV show ‘Mission Sapne With Salman Khan.’ Scroll down for details.

A short clip, from one of the episodes was recently shared by a Redditor, and it sees Bhaijaan giving a haircut to a fan who, in return, asked money from the actor for ruining his hairstyle. Captioning the video, the user wrote, “Getting a haircut by Salman Bhai didn’t go well.”

The clip opens with Salman Khan welcoming a fan to the barber set-up and making him sit on the chair. The Radhe actor, who’s seen wearing a blue sleeveless t-shirt, begins the haircut after wrapping a cloth around the fan’s neck. But things don’t go well after he starts using the trimmer on his head. Soon after the fan looks himself into the mirror, he tells Salman, “Ye baal katane ka aapko paise dene chahiye.” However, he ends up paying 100 bucks for the charity.

As the video surfaced on the web, netizens sparked meme fest and called him names like, “Ek tha Barber,” “Barber Zinda Hai,” “Kisi ka bhai kisi ka Hajaam,” “Barber Bhaijaan,” “Barber Kiya toh darna kya,” “Kick promotion?” Take a look:

Giving out deets on the charity show, another user commented, “Mission Sapne used to be a charity show where Bollywood stars would spend some time working within the occupation of a chosen person to whom the charity is being made. Salman appeared in an episode with a barber here,” reacting to which one joked, “Thank god he didn’t appear with a driver.”

Another joked, “The candidate is now eligible to get his special needs allowance from government!”

On the work front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the key roles. The film will also see ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan and War’s ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan too in cameo appearances. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it will be released on the occasion of Diwali, i.e., November 12.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s epic video of turning barber for his fans for a cause? Do let us know.

