Salman Khan enjoys a tremendously successful career in Bollywood, and there’s no denying that. After being amongst the top actors in the entertainment industry, his personal life is in the news as much as his professional life, that too from the beginning. Despite delivering some of the blockbuster films, media reports of his relationships with different actresses resurface every now and then. While scrolling through the web, we recently came across an old video of him claiming that he has only had five girlfriends.

The Tiger 3 star had once got social media buzzing when he had told Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan that he’s a virgin. Likewise, he got everyone ROFL when he claimed that he had dated only five women in his life, officially and unofficially. Scroll down to know in detail.

The video is from the time when Ajay Devgn and Kajol appeared on Bigg Boss 13, and they had made Salman Khan sit on a chair and take a ‘lie-detector’ test. During the game segment, Kajol asked the superstar about the number of girlfriends he has dated in the past. When she asked Khan, “Kya aapki paanch se kam girlfriends reh chuki hai?” Devgn jokes, “Ek time pe?”

Salman Khan answers saying, “You know, throughout my life, I must’ve had only five girlfriends and they’ve been there for a very long time. Aur unhi ke saath nibhana bohot mushkil hua karta tha tab,” adding “Official and non-official.” Reacting to which Kajol exclaim, “Jhoot hai,” while Devgn quips, “Pacchis, twenty-five.”

Watch the video below:

Soon after the video resurfaced on Reddit, netizens dropped some hilarious comments, One user explained, “Obviously, Somy, Sangeeta, Aishwarya, Katrina, Iulia. 5 toh yahin hogaye. And these are just the relationships which gained recognition.”

While another joked, “Bhoi is Virgin. Bhoi is Bramhachari. Women just won’t leave Bhoi alone. Even Zubaan Kesari is jealous of Bhoi.”

A third one wrote, “Bhoi ko thand nahi thand ko bhoi lagte hai. Bhoi ladkiyon se nahi, ladkiyan bhoi ke pyaar main marte hai”

Fourth one said, “Given that a number of his exes have come out and talked about him being violent with them, it’s kinda weird that they’re all sitting around and giggling about his love life. It’s one thing to just pretend his flaws don’t exist by avoiding the subject (still bad), but another thing altogether to do shit like this.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, which has been creating the right amount of buzz already. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, it will see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. It will hit the big screens on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, i.e., November 12.

