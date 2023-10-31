Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most beautiful woman this country has ever seen. We do not claim this, but if you ask anyone, mostly 90 out of every 100 people might admit to the same. The diva, who sent the entire country into shock when she was pushed to number 2 by Sushmita Sen, still manages to create a mystic aura around her, thanks to her low personal profile despite getting married to the biggest family of Bollywood and adding Bachchan to her name.

While it took her three years to make her Bollywood debut in 1997 after winning the Miss World crown in 1994, she was one of the most sought-after actresses since her debut. From being Bhansali’s muse to Salman Khan’s girlfriend, from calling out the cancel culture in Bollywood to sharing betrayal by Shah Rukh Khan, she has been there and done it all before finally marrying Abhishek Bachchan.

But interestingly, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a part of major controversies, from getting dropped from films like Veer Zara and Chalte Chalte to having the ugliest breakup with Salman Khan, Google doesn’t suggest any, and fans don’t want to know any.

Didn’t get that? Well, the gorgeous superstar is all set to ring in her 50th birthday on November 1. And while we tried to look upon, what do people usually search to know about her, we were pleasantly surprised that it were some of the weirdest and cutest questions, but all of them sans Salman Khan!

Yes, at least the searches on the internet suggested that fans are not at all interested to know anything related to Salman Khan in the Guru actress’ life. So wonder what do they want to know instead? Well, here’s the list.

Is Aishwarya Rai a Manglik?

Reports claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was married to a tree before she married Abhishek Bachchan in a dreamy ceremony. However, the world could not believe that someone so progressive could believe in such things. So there has always been a lot of search around the Bachchan Bahu’s first wedding! The actress, in many of her interviews, even mentioned that international reporters even had the audacity to ask if she was cursed till one day her man decided to tweet – “We are still searching for this tree.”

Aishwarya Rai Daughter

Aishwarya Rai welcomed a beautiful daughter who grabbed eyeballs when she was very young. Who does she resemble, to where does she study? How old is she? People want to know anything and everything about Aradhya Bachchan. However, a certain line was crossed when jokes were cracked on her holding her mother’s hand still and Aish not changing Aradhya’s hairstyle over the years. More memes and videos were done attacking the youngest member of the Bachchan family, and the family decided to move to the court.

Aishwarya Rai’s Net Worth

How rich is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is another question people are curious about. While people also want to know her combined net worth, currently, the Dhoom 2 actress enjoys a net worth of 828 crore! Uff, talk about success!

Is Aishwarya Rai Miss Universe?

Well, it has been almost 30 years, but people are still in disbelief that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to settle for the Miss World title in 1994 while Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe crown. The media had a lot of fun around this change of fate as Aish lost to Sush in Miss India. Both scored 9.33 in the final round and had to go for a tie-breaker, and luck favored Sushmita Sen that day! Yes, she is the Miss Universe, and Aishwarya Rai never got the chance to represent India at the Miss Universe pageant!

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alive?

We have no idea why and how people search for this. But when we did a little research, we found out that to the Jodhaa Akbar actress’ disbelief, in 2016, a strange death hoax spread like wildfire, which suggested that the diva attempted suicide after facing constant arguments in her family due to her closeness with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was even reported that the Bachchans did not take her to the hospital but called a doctor home to avoid media glare. Clearly, it’s the WEIRDEST thing we ever came across.

Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan?

Well, yet another strange question, but still, to feed your curiosities and anxieties, the couple fell in love while shooting for Guru, and Aish was proposed to by Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of the film in New York with a fake ring which was a prop for one of their songs!

Why did Abhishek Bachchan Bachchan ignore Aishwarya Rai?

Well, a few years back, when Aishwarya Rai was posing for the media during her film Sarbjit’s screening, a video went viral where Abhishek Bachchan behaved rudely and left while the actress was seen pale, handling the embarrassment. Later, it was clarified that Jr B wanted her Mrs to shine and enjoy her glory solo. Well, guess who is the proudest of them all!

Aishwarya Rai’s Eye Color

Is it blue? Is it green? Is it grey? Is it blue-green? Check it out yourself!

Why Aishwarya Rai Is Most Beautiful?

Oh, man. How can someone answer that? The only thing we can say is when Devdas sang “Wo chaand jaisi ladki, mere dil pe chha rahi hai,” we all echoed the same!

Just look at her! Peeping right through our hearts.

20, 40, 50 or 80. You keep slaying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

