Well, the spookiness and the Halloween fever have taken over the town, and while the celebrities are having a blast at parties, we found something more spooky and more scary than the trending looks. It was as if the superstars in the 90s were always in the mood to have a Halloween party.

We came across some of the weirdest looks of these stars pulling off fashion disasters so confidently that they might put even the word horror cry in a corner.

Not only are these looks disastrous, but we wonder what these stars were thinking when they decided to don such attires, click pictures looking like this, or was it just the fashion of those times that was so dreadful and dark?

We decided to scroll through some of the weirdest photoshoots, pictures, and looks from the 90s, and it looks like all of these superstars are ready to rock and roll a Halloween party in some parallel world for sure. Check them out.

Salman Khan – The Blonde Superman

Looks like Bhaijaan is his version of a superhero playing in his head. With black chest hair, golden hair, and a mustache. This look, surprisingly, is from a film titled Suryavanshi, and while we try to figure out wtf did just happen here, you check out his looks from the film!

Rekha – The Mistress Of Coins!

Clearly, we have no idea what Rekha was thinking when we decided to stuff herself with these cold coins. Probably too much Game Of Thrones or just addicted to ‘Master of Coins’ Peter Dinklage! But Rekha Ji, hope you haven’t inspired any young actress to revisit this look!

Jaggu Dada – The Lord Of The Eagles

Well, either we are too obsessed with The Game Of Thrones right now, or Jaggu Dada wants to join Mistress of Coins Rekha as the Lord of The Eagles. They seem to create their own empire and are probably taking Mithun Dada along. Wonder why? You’ll figure that out.

The Oilman, The Satinman, The Chiknaman

Ufff! Too much ‘tel’ to not notice. Mithun Chakraborty’s skin tone is not even a problem. But we can’t decide what shines more, the satin or the oil on his body. And the tail of the cloth hanging at the right degree still grabs the maximum attention. Too much on display to not notice! Seriously, what kingdom are these stars ruling?

*𝘕𝘰𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘺* 𝘕𝘪𝘣𝘣𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘎𝘺𝘮 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴 :: pic.twitter.com/XJjTGy7OZP — Ankur Kumar Prasad (@some1s_else) September 12, 2021

WTF, Shah Rukh Khan?

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is a funny man. We all admit. But trying to steal Suhana Khan’s hair accessories for a Halloween party could not have been the inspiration for this look, atleast! Or we hope it was! ‘Coz, who else would like to look funny looking like this? It’s scary AF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Memes (@theindianmemes)

The OG Adam & Eve

Govinda and Juhi Chawla once decided to wrap themselves up as gifts for a Halloween party, it seems. I mean, what were they thinking? Probably putting Adam and Eve. Imagine getting a slit through that plastic sheet. Oh god, let us not imagine anything at all for once! Also, it pains my eyes to see Govinda’s ‘wrapping sheet’ having a cleavage. Thank You Juhi! Seen enough for the day!

Good thing Govinda is wearing a top. Skin show was a big deal back in the 90's. pic.twitter.com/TCdJG4JCKo — Akshar Pathak (@AksharPathak) December 3, 2013

Okay, guys, enough internet for the day, we guess! Happy Halloween.

