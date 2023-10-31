From past some time, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the news for her recently released film Tejas. Ever since the film hit the big screens, it’s grabbing attention for is poor performance at the box office. Tejas not only garnered poor reviews but also poor numbers at the ticket window. A day after the film’s release, the diva dropped the video requesting the audience to go to the theatres to watch the film. However, she’s making headlines for slamming Canadian singer Shubh.

For the unversed, the controversy began after the singer shared the controversial map of India, following which he drew massive backlash, so much so that his tour to India was event canceled. The Queen actress, often called the supporter of the ruling government, was seen bashing the singer without mentioning the name of the Iron Lady.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut slammed singer Shub for allegedly glorifying the killers of former Prime Minister Of India Indira Gandhi and called it an act of cowardice but not of bravery. Kangana Tweeted, “Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery. One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame !!!

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023

In the viral video, singer Shubh was seen wearing a hoodie that had a pic and date of assassination printed on the map of Punjab. Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “You forgot to add Iron Lady before her name. She wasn’t just an elderly lady. She was one of the most loved leaders with a futuristic vision for India. A prime minister at that.”

While another wrote, “Chupp ho ja behen… Tumhari muh se achhi baat bhi Buri lagti hai…”

A third one commented, “Here Rahul ji can thank the kil’lers of Indira ji that it is because of them that he is getting sympathy for Indira ji’s sacrifice.”

While fourth one dragged her film Tejas and said, “Kangana ji I tried booking tickets for Tejas but it keeps showing warning which said “Watch at your own Risk, highly disturbing film”.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency in the pipeline, where she will step into the shoes of the former PM Indira Gandhi.

Coming back, what are your thought on Kangana’s reaction to singer Shubh’s reaction? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

