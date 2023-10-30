It was an opening weekend of just under 4 crores for Tejas. The film couldn’t open well and then there wasn’t growth coming on rest of the weekend either. With the kind of start that it had got on Friday with 1.25 crores* coming in, the film needed to first double up on Saturday and then triple up on Sunday. However for that the signs needed to come in during Friday evening and night shows itself. When that didn’t quite happen, it became really uphill for Tejas.

That was seen on Saturday first when the collections stayed at the same levels and then on Sunday the collections further went down. The showcasing is apt for the film and there are no dearth of adequate screens and shows. What it needs is the positive word of mouth to come in so that audience footfalls sees a rapid increase. However that has not happened and now one waits to see what really transpires from today onwards.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer has now collected 3.50 crores and from here it would be tough to have a lifetime score of 10 crores. For that to happen, Tejas will need to score 1 crore again today, which means hardly any fall from the opening day number of 1.25 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

