It’s finally a win for Thalapathy Vijay in the Hindi market! The actor has been waiting for a long to unleash his potential and finally, it has happened with his latest release, Leo, doing surprisingly well in the Hindi dubbed version and that too, despite multiple Bollywood films running in theatres. Keep reading to know where it stands after first 11 days!

Vijay has always been a known face in the Hindi belt, all thanks to the popularity of his Hindi dubbed films on the small screen. In theatrical run, however, the actor failed in leaving any impact. But things have now drastically changed as he has finally tasted a success in the form of his latest big release, which is aiming to achieve some feats before wrapping up the lifetime run.

It was quite unfortunate that the makers of Leo didn’t promote the film in the Hindi belt as they expected negligible numbers. Another reason could be that since National Cinema Chains were not ready to screen the Hindi dubbed version, the makers didn’t feel any need to target the Hindi belt audience. In reality, it could be now clearly seen that there was a genuine interest on the ground level and audience are flocking theatres without even any promotional activity from the makers’ side.

After doing well during the extended opening week, Leo (Hindi) shown a good hold during the second weekend despite films like Tejas and 12th Fail running in theatres. Among the new Bollywood films, 12th Fail has struck the right chord with the audience and is attracting footfalls majorly in National Cinema Chains. On the other hand, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is doing its job in non-National Cinema Chains theatres.

After raking in 1.50 crores on second Saturday, Leo (Hindi) added another 1.60 crores on day 11, taking the total to 23.35 crores net at the Indian box office. Let us inform you that the film is already a success and today, it’ll beat the Hindi lifetime of Rajinikanth‘s Robot (24 crores), which was released in 2010.

After Robot, the next target is Ponniyin Selvan 1‘s 25 crores (Hindi) and before the lifetime run wraps up, Leo will be beating the Hindi lifetime of Kabali (28 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Collection After 11 Days (Worldwide): Enters The 100 Crore Club, Nandamuri Balakrishna Sets The Bar Very High By Scoring Back-To-Back 3 Centuries!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News