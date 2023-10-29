Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for Tiger 3, and the film is releasing on November 12, Diwali. However, as India awaits the advance booking to open, the film has started collecting in the USA and the UK since the past few days. Now, with 15 days remaining to release, the new pre-sales number would surprise anyone.

The advance booking for Tiger and Zoya’s new action-adventure has registered a decent advance booking trend in the USA. Trends suggest that the film is lagging way behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the territory.

With 15 days remaining to the release, while Tiger 3 has registered $42K pre-sales in the advance booking for the opening day with 1200 shows, Jawan registered huge numbers for the same number of remaining days. With 15 days remaining, Jawan had registered a pre-sales of around $161K with around 1700 shows.

Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan‘s masala action film helmed by Atlee had registered a pre-sales 166% higher than Salman Khan’s spy Universe film with 15 days remaining to release. Comparing the ticket sales on the same day, while Jawan had sold more than 10K+ tickets, Tiger 3 has managed to sell only around 2700 tickets, which is a huge gap.

But comparing both the films would not be an ideal scenario since Jawan from the beginning was very high on buzz while Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has already opted for the low-on-buzz promotional strategy that might help the film explode like a volcano at the Box Office.

The trailer of the film has created the hype, and a song has already created enough buzz. The film is already highly anticipated due to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s reunion as Pathaan and Tiger, making way for a bigger Spy Universe film, Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, and it is expected that with the film, Salman Khan is heading to take the Tiger Franchise in the much-acclaimed 1000-crore club. The Tiger franchise started with Ek Tha Tiger, which earned 198 crore at the Box Office. The film was helmed by Kabir Khan.

However, Kabir Khan exited the film not keen on a sequel, and Ali Abbas Zafar helmed Ek Tha Tiger, which earned 339 crore at the Box Office. The grand total of this franchise stands at 537 crore, and Salman Khan needs to hit 500+ crore with the film to take it to the 1000 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

