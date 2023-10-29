After Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan, Bollywood is coming up with the next big thing this Diwali. Yes, we’re talking about Tiger 3, and needless to say, the expectations are sky-high with Salman Khan returning on the big screen as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. He is all geared up to shatter the box office into pieces and consolidate his No. 1 position in Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Salman Khan stands at 2550 points in Star Ranking and is holding the top spot. The Tiger 3 star has been there for a long, and it seems like he’ll stay there for some more time. Below him is Shah Rukh Khan, who’s enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office, and with his Dunki coming up next, he’ll add some more points under his kitty.

Shah Rukh Khan, all thanks to the historic success of Pathaan and Jawan, grabbed second place in Star Ranking, and his tally stands at 2150 points. For him, with his Dunki releasing in December, it was very much possible to come closer to Salman Khan or even beat him, but Tiger 3 makes sure that the superstar remains at the top.

Looking at the ground-level buzz of Tiger 3, the film has the potential of making 300 crores at the Indian box office even with negative word-of-mouth. But we’re sure that the Tiger threequel won’t disappoint the audience, and if word-of-mouth turns out to be good, the sky is the limit.

So, be assured that Salman Khan will add a hefty total to his points tally with Tiger 3, making himself stay out of Shah Rukh Khan’s reach. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 releases on 12th November and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay’s Latest Actioner Is A Success Story, All Set To Enjoy Returns Of 100% In The Next Few Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News