Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance, and millions of his fans across the globe would love to spend quality time with him. You think the ‘Jawan’ actor – who is the benchmark for setting standards when finding a parting, would never get rejected. Alas, he did face rejection. And not at the hands of wife Gauri Khan, but international pop star Lady Gaga.

In a video we came across on Reddit, the New York-born artist completely crushes SRK’s hope of ever dating her. Scroll below to read and watch their entire interaction. It will make you smile – but the later part of the video will make you cringe, so process at your own risk.

The clip begins with an audience member asking Lady Gaga, “Would you like to date Shah Rukh Khan?” After thinking momentarily and repeating the question, the ‘Bad Romance’ singer said, “You’re married! Absolutely not.” While she looked unhappy with the question, King Khan – who was beside her on the couch, covered his face and enjoyed a little laugh.

Seconds later, Shah Rukh Khan directed a question to the general public, asking, “Arey, who told her about this marriage thing of mine yaar?” Responding to this statement, Lady Gaga said, “I am a good girl. I don’t believe in that.” To which King Khan interrupted, saying, “I’m a good boy. And I beleive in that.”

Making light of the situation, the ‘Poker Face’ artist said she knows the ‘Pathaan’ star is a good boy but added, “I’m a one guy girl and I’m old fashion that way. So absolutely no way (would I date you, SRK).” Acting sad over being rejected by Gaga, he said, “See, that’s my hopes to the ground.”

Watch the clip here:

While this sweet moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Lady Gaga will surely put a smile on your face, the ‘A Star Is Born’ star is seen feeling uncomfortable as SRK goes overboard and tries to make her take his watch. During this cringe-worthy moment, the pop star tries stopping him by saying, “I don’t want your watch,” as he starts taking off the accessory. As the ‘Pathaan’ actor crawls on the couch to get closer to her, the ‘Shallow’ singer tries making herself into a ball before telling King Khan to give the watch to a fan in the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan is happily married to Gauri Khan and shares three kids with her – Aryan Kahn, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Lady Gaga is currently in a relationship with businessman Michael Polansky. The duo – first spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas as they rang in 2020, were recently seen together when they attended the official Saturday Night Live cast afterparty in New York City this month.

