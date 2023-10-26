Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 is a little over a fortnight away from release, and Bhaijaan fans are super excited. While the hype around the Maneesh Sharma-directed action thriller continues to grow – its latest track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, had the grooving upon its release, news details about the film are now out.

A new report on social media has revealed the runtime of the Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi co-starrer. Not just that, it has also shed light on when tickets for the spy drama will go on sale. Scroll below to know all the details we’ve got our hands on.

Taking to his official X handle, a film critic-business analyst revealed the runtime and advance booking details of the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer. They tweeted, “#Xclusiv… SALMAN KHAN – ‘TIGER 3’… #Tiger3 run time: approx. 2.35 hours… Advance bookings commence on [Sunday] 5 Nov 2023… Exactly *one week* before its theatrical release [Sunday; 12 Nov 2023].”

As per this tweet, Tiger Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 has a runtime of approximately 2hrs, 35minutes, aka 155 minutes. This runtime makes the upcoming action spy thriller the third-longest film in the YRF Spy Universe. The two films with a longer runtime are the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film War and the second installment in the Tiger franchise – Tiger Zinda Hai.

Check out the runtime of all the spy-verse films – mentioned in order of release:

Ek Tha Tiger – 133 minutes (2hrs 13minutes)

(2hrs 13minutes) Tiger Zinda Hai – 162 minutes (2hrs 42 minutes)

(2hrs 42 minutes) War – 156 minutes (2hrs 36 minutes)

(2hrs 36 minutes) Pathaan – 146 minutes (2hrs 26 minutes)

(2hrs 26 minutes) Tiger 3: 155 minutes (2hrs 35minutes)

The latest report also indicates that the advance booking for the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film will begin on Sunday, November 5 – this means all Bhaijaan fans have less than ten days to get their finances in check to buy as many tickets as they want.

While the advance booking is still more than a week away from opening in India, Tiger 3 is reportedly creating a riot in the UK. While the exact numbers are under wraps, speculations are that it could top the pre-sales of Pathaan (£4.38 Million) thanks to fans’ piques interest and eagerness.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan as Avinash’ Tiger’ Singh Rathore, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as Aatish. Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and others will be seen in pivotal roles. The film will also see Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a cameo appearance.

How excited are you to see Salman Khan as Tiger again?

