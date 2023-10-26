Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the versatile superstars of Indian cinema. Even though he’s a bit choosy and takes time to come up with films, he assures there’s something special in each of his performances. Not just acting chops, but Hrithik also has proved his mettle as a bankable star. Here’s how he has fared so far at the box office!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Hrithik Roshan’s box office success ratio: (7 + 1 + 6 + 1)/25 x 100 = 60%
Total releases – 25
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 7
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Koi Mil Gaya
Krrish
Dhoom 2
Agneepath
Kaabil
Hit – 1
Krrish 3
Plus – 6
Fiza
Jodhaa Akbar
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Bang Bang
Super 30
Average – 1
Mission Kashmir
Losing – 0
Flop – 10
Yaadein
Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage
Na Tum Jaano Na Hum
Mujhse Dosti Karoge
Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon
Lakshya
Kites
Guzaarish
Mohenjo Daro
Overseas Hit – 9
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Krrish
Dhoom 2
Jodhaa Akbar
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Agneepath
Krrish 3
Bang Bang
War
Highest-earning film in India –
War (318 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
War (466.82 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
4 (Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil & Super 30)
Films in 200 crore club –
1 (Krrish 3)
Films in 300 crore club –
1 (War)
