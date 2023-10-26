Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the versatile superstars of Indian cinema. Even though he’s a bit choosy and takes time to come up with films, he assures there’s something special in each of his performances. Not just acting chops, but Hrithik also has proved his mettle as a bankable star. Here’s how he has fared so far at the box office!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Hrithik Roshan’s box office success ratio: (7 + 1 + 6 + 1)/25 x 100 = 60%

Total releases – 25

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 7

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Koi Mil Gaya

Krrish

Dhoom 2

Agneepath

Kaabil

Hit – 1

Krrish 3

Plus – 6

Fiza

Jodhaa Akbar

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Bang Bang

Super 30

War

Average – 1

Mission Kashmir

Losing – 0

Flop – 10

Yaadein

Aap Mujhe Acche Lagne Lage

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

Lakshya

Kites

Guzaarish

Mohenjo Daro

Vikram Vedha

Overseas Hit – 9

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Krrish

Dhoom 2

Jodhaa Akbar

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Agneepath

Krrish 3

Bang Bang

War

Highest-earning film in India –

War (318 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

War (466.82 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

4 (Agneepath, Bang Bang, Kaabil & Super 30)

Films in 200 crore club –

1 (Krrish 3)

Films in 300 crore club –

1 (War)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News