After nine long years of their feud, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and top singer Arijit Singh have reunited for a song in Tiger 3. Recently, the makers teased fans with a peppy and first song from the film featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif. While the song is topping the charts already, fans can’t control their excitement as they see both reunite for a project after their fallout in 2014. In today’s throwback story, we will talk about what transpired between the actor and the singer hours after their fight during one of the award shows.

Well, everyone is quite aware of what happened between them on the night of the award show. For those who are new, let us tell you the rivalry began when Salman spotted ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer sleeping in the audience. Soon after he was declared winner of a category, Dabangg Khan teased him about sleeping when he arrived on the stage. Responding to the same, in a playful manner, he told the actor that his and Riteish Deshmukh’s hosting had put him to sleep. Later, the singer was seen walking away after taking the award home.

Two years later, i.e., in 2016, Arijit Singh opened up about the whole scene and also revealed what happened after that. In an interview, the singer first explained the details of the controversial night, stating that he was tired due to work, following which he dozed off. However, soon after he made his way towards the stage, the camera began capturing the photos of his chappals and casuals he wore to the award function. He told IANS, “On stage, Salman Khan was laughing in disbelief saying, ‘Tu hai winner’? When I got on stage, he asked me if I had fallen asleep. In my nervousness, I blurted out, ‘Aap logon ne sula dia’. I immediately bit my tongue.”

Arijit Singh further revealed that after receiving the award, he even whispered ‘sorry’ into Salman Khan’s ear. Later, when he tried to come back to his seat, he couldn’t find his seat, following which he started walking away. Witnessing the same, the Radhe actor commented, “Look at this guy. He has collected his award in chappals and now he’s walking away.”

Well, things didn’t end there. When Arijit Singh returned home and landed in Kolkata, he sent a ‘sorry’ text to the superstar. He also revealed that he kept thinking and feeling sorry about the whole scenario in the flight. He told the portal, “When I reached Kolkata, I texted him. He texted me back, saying I shouldn’t have gone so casually and I shouldn’t disrespect awards. I was happy that he rebuked me as a senior and that he had got the anger out of his system. I didn’t know he was still angry.”

Well, we must believe in all’s well that ends well!

