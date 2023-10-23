Shah Rukh Khan is one of the few actors whom people admire so much that when he talks, everyone listens. The superstar is a brilliant orator, and his speech often makes their way to the internet, inspiring others. The actor has, over the years, shared the stories of his struggle in many interviews.

While SRK made his debut as a lover boy, he swiftly turned into an obsessed lover and started playing negative roles, but he eagerly shared the reason behind this move and admitted it was not a particularly brave step that many might be thinking.

During his speech at a University, while addressing students, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to let them know how important it is to dream. The actor said, “Few actors would have willingly switched from romantic heroes to obsessively violent lovers. I took the leap. Not because I was particularly brave.”

However, when the Jawan actor revealed the reason behind him doing violent roles, it shocked the students. SRK confessed, “A very dear director friend of mine sat me down and told me I was extremely ugly. And being ugly necessarily meant I do bad guy roles. I wasn’t a romantic hero types, he said. Actually, he used the words that my face was not chocolatey enough. So I started to eat a lot of chocolates, and while waiting for it to take effect, I jumped into bad guy roles. I want to let you all know how important your today is.”

Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make the students realize that this story was meant to be told so that they know that one should always follow their dreams and not shy away from dreaming big. He further said, “Never ever live somebody else’s dream. In the end, everything’s gonna be alright. Please take it as the only truth you need to know. Take it and believe it because the most unlikely actor to make it in Bollywood is telling you so. The most romantic hero who doesn’t look anything like chocolate.”

Well, who could have imagined that a man as charming as the Pathaan actor, could be counted as ‘ugly’ for someone? However, the story about how the actor never took that advice hit his confidence is what successful men are made of. The man who inspired an entire nation to dream and to love and to fight for that love as he claimed the tag of the most romantic superstar this country has ever seen!

More power to you, SRK! Keep inspiring us the way you do. Such great motivation to start the week. BRB, busy jotting down some dreams.

