Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has smashed almost all pre-existing records for a Hindi film at the box office. Be it in India or on the worldwide front, almost every record has been surpassed, and the biggie has created milestones of its own that will be tough to cross in the coming days. Let’s find out where the global collection stands after 43 days of theatrical run!

The action thriller marked the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and superstar Tamil director Atlee. So, it was basically the debut of Atlee in Bollywood, and the audience welcomed his style of cinema with open arms. The film clicked with the masses a big time and enjoyed a repeat audience. With ticks in all the checkboxes, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer went on to attain the status of an industry hit.

Jawan has completed 43 days in theatres and is still keeping the scoreboard ticking. As per the official numbers shared by the production house, the film has earned a gigantic total of 1143.59 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Out of this, India has contributed 757.62 crores gross (640.42 crores net). It has even emerged as an all-time blockbuster in overseas with 385.97 crores gross.

It’s highly commendable that despite so many releases from Bollywood, Jawan has managed to survive in theatres for so long. Now, as the pace is slowed down, the film won’t add big numbers, but still, before the lifetime run wraps up, the milestone of 1150 crores gross would be crossed for sure at the worldwide box office.

Released on 7th September, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, and others in key roles. Even Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo, while Sanjay Dutt has made a special appearance.

Meanwhile, the success of Jawan and Pathaan has proven to be a double-edged sword for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has been receiving death threats following the blockbuster success of his recent films and has sought enhanced security cover from the state of Maharashtra.

SRK’s security has been beefed up to the Y+ level. The actor has asked for security after he received death threats following the success of his two films, which have breathed new life into Hindi cinema in terms of its economy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

