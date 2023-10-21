Imagine going to the theatres and watching two films parallelly playing – one is a Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, and the other is Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon. Won’t you step back and think, what a great time to be alive as a cinema lover?

That’s what happened this weekend as Leonardo DiCaprio’s film was released amidst the newfangled hype of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Tay almost collected double what Leonardo DiCaprio’s film did, but there are two reasons for that.

First, the box office collection of Killers Of The Flower Moon is just from its first-day previews & it’s been quite a few days for The Eras Tour documentary to withhold its dominance.

On October 19th, Martin Scorsese’s directorial brought home $2.6 million, as per Variety, whereas Tay continued to rule the box office, amassing $5.9 million to show who the real Queen is.

But KOTFM is no Oppenheimer & Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is not Barbie; the equation is entirely different here, with the latter being a fan-favorite of millions worldwide.

Despite entering 2nd weekend, The Eras Tour is predicted to comfortably collect $30-40 million over the weekend despite the new release aiming at ballpark collections of $20-30 million during the same time frame.

The Killers Of The Flower Moon has a glimmer of hope. If the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour continues to fall, it could collect in the range of $25 million in its 2nd weekend, and only then the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer could jump a little to grab the #1 spot.

R-rated Killers Of The Flower Moon is almost three and a half hours long, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and more in pivotal roles. On the other hand, even Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is also of nearly three hours of Tay songs. Scorsese’s epic comes with a hefty price tag of $200 million budget, and it would be fascinating to see if the film mints any profit from this opening.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Marvels Box Office Expectation (North America): Brie Larson Led MCU Film To Open Around 50% Less Than Captain Marvel’s $153 Million Opening Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News