Michael Jackson’s This Is It was released months after he died in 2009 but conquers the throne of Highest Grossing Concert Movie Of All-Time to date. Many others, including the Jonas Brothers, One Direction, BTS, Madonna, and more, released their exclusives in the following years but haven’t achieved the earth-shattering milestone. Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour finally change history? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, documents Tay’s 2023-24 concert tour. The concert film premiered in Los Angeles, and big names like Beyonce turned up in support. It was released in theatres worldwide on 13th October with an earth-shattering response as over $100 million raked in via pre-sales only.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour garnered $39 million in North America alone on its opening day. While one awaits the collections worldwide, we can only imagine the plethora of records the Fearless singer has managed to break at the box office. But where could it possibly stand in the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing concert films of all time?

To begin with, here’s the worldwide collection of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Concert Movies of All Time:

1. Michael Jackson: This Is It (2009) – $261 million

2. Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011) – $99 million

3. Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008) – $70.6 million

4. One Direction: This Is Us (2013) – $68.5 million

5. Katy Perry: Part of Me (2012) – $32.7 million

6. BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul (2022) – $32.6 million

7. Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009) – $30.4 million

8. Madonna: Truth Or Dare (1991) – $29 million.

9. U2 3D (2008) — $26.2 million

10. Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011) – $18.6 million

When compared, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has garnered the number 5 spot with its North American collection alone. Trade analysts have projected the opening weekend of about $130 million globally, which means there’s a high scope that Tay could beat Michael Jackson and recreate history after almost 14 years!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

