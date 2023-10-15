Taylor Swift must be crooning ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ because she’s receiving an earth-shattering response for The Eras Tour at the box office, breaking several records from the word go. It’s ‘All Too Well’ because the concert film is now ranked #7 in the Highest Opening Days of 2023. If that’s not enough, it is also currently the second-biggest October opening of all time. Scroll below for more details!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiered in Los Angeles on 11th October and was released at theatres worldwide on 13th October. The buzz has been massive, with Swifties screaming their lungs out, shedding tears while celebrating their icon inside the movie halls. It has already become the second-highest-grossing concert film with over $100 million in earnings only via pre-sales.

As per the latest report by Variety, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has collected $39 million on Day 1 in North America. These earnings include $2.8 million that came via Thursday previews. The musical was released across 3,855 theatres in the region, and the response, indeed, has been earth-shattering.

The Eras Tour has marked the second biggest October opening of all time, leaving behind biggies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($37.4 million) and Halloween ($33 million). It is only behind Joker, which brought in $39.3 million on its opening day, a mark missed by a slight margin.

Not just that, Taylor Swift’s film has also landed the 7th Biggest Opening of 2023. It has pushed The Little Mermaid with $38 million to the 8th position. Cillian Murphy‘s Oppenheimer precedes with earnings of $43 million, along with five others.

Predictions are for the opening weekend to go as high as $130 million. Time will tell if Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour lives up to the expectations.

