Weeks after a loyal Taylor Swift fan tried to sell dried-up disposable contacts for a whopping $10,000, another fan pulled up a stunt on social media by trying to sell containers of rainwater from the singer’s show in Foxborough. A fan took to their Instagram account and shared a picture of the collectible rainwater from inside the stadium during the concert while also mentioning the amount. Read for more.

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras tour. On the personal front, the singer is spending ample time with her new lover Matt Healy. The two have been dating for a little over two months.

Circling back to the crazy fans of Taylor Swift, the fan trying to sell the collectible rainwater posted a picture from the account Only In Boston while mentioning a grand total of $250. Several of the singer’s fans then stormed to the comments section inquiring about the rainwater that had been collected from the venue. A majority of Swift fans trolled the user for selling the rainwater. A few weeks ago a die-hard fan of the award-winning crooner tried to sell used contacts with a price tag of $10,000. The user described the gross items as “contacts that have seen taylor swift eras tour [sic].”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Boston (@onlyinbos)

Speaking of the collectible rainwater, a user asked if the listing was for “floor seats rain or balcony rain?” Another quipped, “I know a weed container when I see one lol.”Another wrote, “The stoners and the swifties unite.”

One user added, “I know those little glass jars and that white lid white a red decal….. hmmmm” and another joked, “I was there. And I’m dying at this. It was pretty epic.” An individual simply called the listing ad “mental illness.” And, one concluded, “HELP WHY ARE WE SWIFTIES SO UNSERIOUS LIKE…?!?!”

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn recently made his first public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

