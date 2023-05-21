Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have proved that a man and a woman be each other’s best friends, who truly wish good things for each other. The duo have known each other for more than a decade now, and despite a lot of dating rumours, the truth is they were never in a relationship. They first met in 2004 for the film The Perfect Score, and since then, they have worked together in several movies. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Scarlett talked about kissing Chris onscreen and revealed how comfortable she was because of their equation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both the actors never dated each other and always kept their relationship platonic. The actress once addressed kissing Captain America onscreen and confessed that any excuse to get close to him was a delightful experience for her.

In a conversation with Hollywood Access, Scarlett Johansson once opened up about kissing Chris Evans and talked about their bond. She said, “Any excuse to get close to Chris Evans is delightful… At this point, we’re old and jaded, so it’s like, ‘Bring him on!’ No big deal. Pop in the Tic-Tacs. Get the cameras rolling.” And how can their fans forget the iconic steamy kiss between the actors?

For the unversed, Chris Evans too once talked about kissing his dear friend Johnasson during an interview. Sharing his thoughts on the kissing scene in Captain America, the actor once said, “It was not a bad day at work in context to the kissing scene. Kissing scenes can be sometimes strange when you don’t know the person.” He then added he is quite comfortable with Johnasson, and they even laugh about it later.

For the unversed, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson fans always wanted them to be together. However, as they say, few things are not just destined. Johnasson has found her love in Colin Post and is leading a happy life with him, and it’s no more a secret, and Chris and Scarlett will remain BFFs forever.

