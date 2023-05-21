Tom Cruise is one of the most hard-working actors in Hollywood, who is respected worldwide for his action movies and phenomenal stunts. But he is also one of the most controversial stars ever to exist. From his enigmatic and eccentric nature to his advocacy for the Church of Scientology, Tom has had his own share of controversies. Apart from all of this, the actor was also once alleged to be homophobic by his co-star, Bronson Pinchot. For more tea, scroll on!

Pinchot is best known for his work in Perfect Strangers, where he played the role of Balki in the sitcom. He and Tom worked together in Risky Business, and interestingly, he did not have great things to say about the Mission Impossible star.

During an interview with The Onion’s AV Club, Bronson Pinchot shared his terrible experience with Tom Cruise during the shooting of Risky Business. He said, “[Cruise] was the biggest bore on the face of the Earth. He had spent some formative time with Sean Penn – we were all very young at the time. Tom had picked up this knack of calling everyone by their character names, because that would probably make your performance better, and I don’t agree with that. I think that acting is acting, and the rest of the time, you should be you, but he called us all by our character names.”

Well, it’s understandable, right? Some people just don’t vibe that well. But sadly, that was not just the case. Bronson Pinchot revealed that Tom Cruise constantly made offensive jokes about the LGBTQ+ community and said, “He was tense and made constant, constant unrelated homophobic comments, like, ‘You want some ice cream, in case there are no gay people there?’ I mean, his lingo was larded with the most … There was no basis for it. It was like, ‘It’s a nice day, I’m glad there are no gay people standing here.’ Very, very strange.”

It’s strange, indeed! Pinchot added that the Top Gun actor had an ego problem and continued, “Years and years later when people started to torment him with that, I used to think ‘God, that’s really fitting, because he tormented a lot of people as a 20-year-old’. It is what it is; there’s nothing I can add to it. If someone’s 20 years old and every third line out of their mouth is anti-something specific, then draw your own conclusion. He always talked about himself like he was a mega-superstar; that was weird, too.”

Tom Cruise’s publicist gave out a statement against Pinchot and said, “Obviously, this is so far removed from who Tom Cruise is as a person, this must have been said in jest.”

Let us know if you believe in these rumours about the Mission Impossible star, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

