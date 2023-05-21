The recently released Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 has been the talk of the town for many appraisable reasons. As the third instalment brought the franchise to a conclusion, many incidents from the movie left audiences spellbound. Similarly, the final words by Groot at the movie’s ending are emotional and iconic simultaneously, as for the second time, the talking tree says something unconventional in the MCU.

While the world was emotional upon the film’s ending, many shared their emotions toward Groot’s final words in the movie. Adding to the same, Major League Soccer saw a unique display of affection towards the talking tree as Austin FC supporters greeted their team with a giant extraterrestrial tifo that read: “We Are Groot”. Read on to know more about it!

The recently held MLS match between Toronto FC and Austin FC at Q2 Stadium saw a huge number of gatherings. A giant tifo stood out before the match, which paid homage to the Guardians of the Galaxy character, Groot. Reacting to the same, even GOTG director James Gunn retweeted the video expressing his gratitude for the gesture by the Austin supporters.

James Gunn posted three emojis, a red heart, folding hands, and a mermaid while retweeting the video on his Twitter feed.

Even the official Twitter handle of the football team posted a photo which showed the tifo by fans. Interestingly, the Austin FC has long been linked with Groot due to the tree on their crest and logo. O the other hand, an MCU fan favourite, Groot, is a plant-like organism (a tree) from Planet X that Vin Diesel voices and resembles the same, it was a perfect opportunity for the football club to use it to their advantage.

