It’s not uncommon for filmmakers to get inspired by other’s people work before making their movie. Sometimes, it works in other ways as well. Director James Cameron, best known for making Titanic, got inspired by The Matrix franchise while making Avatar. But here’s a twist – instead of finding out what he needed to do, the Keanu Reeves starrer taught him what not to do in his film franchise! For more details, scroll on!

Interestingly, James believes that The Matrix was inspired by his film, Terminator in the first place. However, he was impressed with the Keanu Reeves starrer sci-fi action-thriller nonetheless.

While talking to Deadline, James Cameron said, “I look at a film like The Matrix for example and I see little snippets of DNA from The Terminator in there, and I’m fine with that. It’s like, ‘Great!’ I can celebrate that. I’m flattered by that. I like that because I kicked the ball down the field and somebody else took it and ran with it. They did something great.”

But James Cameron gradually learned that he did not want Avatar sequels to end up like the sequels of The Matrix – interdependent and a continuation. While explaining this further, he told Collider, “I’m writing it as separate stories that have an overall arc inclusive of the first film. I don’t want to suffer from the Matrix 2 problem, where it just ends, like, what the hell? It’s gotta end. There’s gotta be a sense of conclusion, but also a sense that the journey will continue, and that’s a fine line.”

“It gets into the nuts and bolts of the Na’vi culture, their lore and mythology, and has more about Dr. Grace (Sigourney Weaver’s character) and her time on Pandora, but it doesn’t go beyond the end of the film other than to tease a little bit about what’s going to happen next,” the director told Chicago Tribune.

James believed that his stories would become a muse for future writers and sci-fi enthusiasts and said, “It will also be the bible for any future publication, a look-up guide for future writers who can come in and work within the world.”

