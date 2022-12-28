Before giving us a landmark romantic film with Titanic, James Cameron has been the man behind action-packed films like The Terminator and Terminator: Judgment Day. They boosted Arnold Schwarzenegger as an action hero and over the years, went on to become cults. However, now, the Avatar 2 maker slams his own action films and doubts if he would have made them in today’s times.

After helming the Terminator films, the director changed his focus more to human emotions. Cameron looks back at his action-filled filmography, raising doubts over them in the present world. Along with it, he also revealed about trimming too much violence from Avatar 2, reducing its length by 10 minutes and below is all you need to know about the same.

Talking to Esquire Middle East, James Cameron said, “I had a bit of a crisis of faith as we were cutting the movie together. It was too violent. I wanted a balance between the beauty, the epiphany, the kind of spiritual aspect of the film, with the action, and I felt it had gotten a little too grim.”

James Cameron added, “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

He further shares about being a changed man now and don’t want to glorify violence anymore. “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach. I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago,” the Avatar 2 maker adds.

What do you think about James Cameron’s changed perspective? Share with us through comments.

