Hollywood actor Christian Bale is an award-winning actor who has starred in several hit movies. Many recognize him as Batman from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. He is also known for his films American Psycho, Terminator Salvation, and many more.

More than in his films, the actor has gained quite a reputation for going to great lengths to get his role right. His physical transformation for Batman right after finishing Machinist is still remembered by many. He even shaved his head and bleached his eyebrows.

More than a decade ago, when Christian Bale was shooting for Terminator Salvation, he angrily lectured the director of photography, Shane Hurlbut. The audio recorded during his outburst was later leaked on YouTube. Bale and a couple of other people, including the associate producer can be heard in the audio.

“I’m trying to f****** do a scene here, and I’m going, ‘Why the f*** is Shane walking in there? What is he doing there?’ Do you understand my mind is not in the scene if you’re doing that?” Christain Bale said. Take a look at the audio recording below:

As per Access, director of photography Shane Hurlbut liked to tweak his lights even while the camera was rolling. He walked onto the set multiple times to tweak the lights despite Bale warning him not to do. During the most emotional scene of the film, Hurlbut’s distraction set off the actor.

After the audio recording went viral, Christian Bale issued a public apology for his widely-reported rant on the set of the Terminator movie. As reported by The Guardian, Bale told presenters Kevin Ryder and Gene “Bean” Baxter, “I was out of order beyond belief. I make no excuses for it.”

Gorr the God Butcher actor added: “There is nobody who has heard that tape who has been hit harder than me. The one thing that disturbs me so much is that I’ve heard a lot of people saying that I seem to think that I’m better than anybody else.”

Christain Bale added, “Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am a lucky man, I never forget that and that is why I put so much into what I do, and why I care so much about it, and why sometimes that enthusiasm just goes awry.”

