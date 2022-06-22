Johnny Depp has been making headlines ever since he got involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and has been in the news for a while now. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Johnny opened up on his breakup with his ex-girlfriend and actress Winona Ryder. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Winona and Depp were really young when they had fallen in love with each other. They were probably each other’s first real love and not just that, the Fantastic Beasts actor also got a tattoo for his ex-girlfriend which read ‘Winona Forever’ that he later got changed to ‘Wino Forever’.

In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Johnny Depp spoke about his life and said, “It’s very hard to have a personal life in this town.” He then spoke about his relationship with Winona Ryder and said, “My relationship with Winona, it was my mistake to be as open as we were, but I thought if we were honest it would destroy that curiosity monster. Instead it fed it, gave people license to feel they were part of it.”

Later in an interview with Elle in 2009, Winona Ryder also spoke about her split with Johnny Depp and said, “I had just had my first real breakup, the first heartbreak. Everybody else just thought I had everything in the world but inside I was completely lost.”

Both Johnny and Ryder happen to be very private people about their lives. While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is single right now, Winona has reportedly been in a relationship with longtime boyfriend Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

