On World Music Day, a beautiful amalgamation of art and music can be seen in the 50-foot graffiti of Badshah and J Balvin’s Voodoo’ in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Lal Baug.

Graffiti artists of Wicked Broz (a community of graffiti artists in Mumbai) and Man Mauji, a street artist from Delhi have worked together to make this amazing piece of creativity to celebrate the collaboration between rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin for the track ‘Voodoo’.

Around 4 artists have worked together tirelessly in the heat of summers to complete it in about 8 days. The 5-floor building had no elevator and all equipment, scaffolding, platform, lift and paints had to be carried by hand to the terrace.

But the residents of the building, Sadanand Niwas, were extremely helpful and supportive.

Well, it is really a great surprise and tribute to Badshah and J Balvin and their hit track ‘Voodoo’. The track is available in Hindi, Spanish and English.

Badshah was previously in the news when

received an abusive message after condoling the demise of singer KK.

The playback singer passed away after a live performance in Kolkata on May 31. He was 53.

After his death, many Bollywood celebs paid tribute and Badshah was one among them who shared a picture of the late singer with a broken heart emoji and wrote, “Why”.

After his post he received a hate from a Instagram user. The rapper shared screen shot of the message to share what kind of hate they face certain times.

The message read: “Tu kab marega..(When you will die).”

Badshah dropped the screen shot of the message and wrote: “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.”

