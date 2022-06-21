Dipika Kakar is one of the most-celebrated actresses of Indian television and she has delivered a series of hit shows in the last few years. She has lately been connecting with her fans through Instagram and in the most recent turn of events, she celebrated her hubby Shoib Ibrahim’s birthday with an intimate party and let’s just say she gave major wifey goals with this one.

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib got married on February 22, 2022 and it was a massive event of celebration for their millions of fans. The couple worked together on the popular television show Sasural Simar Ka and rumour has it that they fell in love after Shoaib left the show. She had confimed a while after her marriage that she had officially converted to Islam as her husband and his family follow the religion. She even changed her name to Faiza.

In the most recent turn of events, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a sweet video on Instagram explaining how he spent his birthday with his family and also revealed all the gifts he received on the occasion. His father wrote him a personalized note which the actor read out and his dad could also be seen breaking down into tears while Shoaib mentioned that it was the best gift ever. His mother, on the other hand, gave him a bunch of clothes.

His wife, Dipika Kakar was next and she decided to surprise him with a pair of luxury shoes which cost ₹77k from the brand Gucci. She even mentioned in the clip that she tried getting Balenciaga shoes for him but it was not possible as the model was unavailable in the country. Have a look at the sweet video shared by the actor on YouTube.

