BTS has been a growing force for the last few years with their popularity skyrocketing with every new release. The boy band has fans across the globe and India is one of the many countries that is witnessing a massive Korean wave. Amidst all of this, a bunch of ARMYs once spotted a little detail that connects member SUGA to India and it is sure to leave you proud and surprised!

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently announced their next album which is all set to hit the market on June 10th, 2022. There has been a lot of hype around this album as the septet had dropped some subtle hints about their next project during their time on the show, In the Soop. Min Yoongi has also been a trending topic of discussion lately, ever since he collaborated with the Gangnam Style artist PSY for the title track of his album, That That.

It is a known fact that BTS stylists play around a lot with accessories. They are one of the reasons why street style rings, body chains, and metal bracelets are back in fashion. As it is common for the boys to style their every look with chains, it wasn’t a surprise for the ARMYs when one of the fans pointed out that SUGA was wearing a beaded bracelet in one of his old looks.

What, however, left the Indian ARMYs fascinated was the fact that one of them looked like a Rudraksh, which holds high significance in the Hindu religion. Rudraksh has often been used as a fashion accessory in the past but BTS’ SUGA wearing it was a big deal for the Indian fans. Here’s a look at the video.

What do you think about BTS’ SUGA and his connection with the Hindu religion? Let us know in the comments.

