A video from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case, in which the actress is crying while on the stand, has been going viral on the internet. However, the reason behind its circulation is not due to Heard breaking down. The $50 million defamation trial continues to its fourth week, with several details being revealed in the court.

Many people, including friends, bodyguards, nurses, doctors, and more, have been called in as witnesses to testify. On top of that text exchanges, video, and audiotapes have also been showcased as evidence in the ongoing trial, which is being televised nationally.

Recently, Amber Heard took the stand, and on the second day, she continued to recount a series of violent incidents that marked her and Johnny Depp’s relationship. While speaking, the actress broke down, but those watching the trial on TV noticed something else. Several netizens believe that the actress posed for a photo while crying.

Check out the video here:

Amber Heard literally POSED for a photo on the stand for the media. pic.twitter.com/Ds1W4tPN29 — mov (@movnoxious) May 6, 2022

Amber Heard can be seen wiping away her tears with a tissue, but there is a couple of seconds pause, and we can see a flash on her face. This has led the internet to believe she posed for a photo. Considering that the Johnny Depp case has garnered quite an attention towards it, several people shared the video further and reacted to it.

Amber Turd is FULL of bs. Literally POSED FOR A PHOTO OP with her tissue, waited for the flash, and then wiped her nose with her hand. 💀🙄😂 #DeppVsHeard #DeppHeardTrial #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard #JusticeForJohnny #AmberTurd #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/gHQU0PWqCa — Garbage Dump Daddy (@Clownery_R_Us) May 5, 2022

OMG THIS IS ALL ORCHESTRATED ! THIS WOMEN JUST POSED ! She KNEW! ORCHESTRATED AMBER HEARD IS A LIER ! #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/bubAfk67h3 — Freedom bart (@Prince1Antonio) May 5, 2022

I can’t…Amber Heard posed for a picture on the stand. Look at her eyes closely, come up to see the photographer before holding the Kleenex in place. Spread this far and wide. It’s a performance. My skin is crawling. #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard #AmberHeard #IStandWithJohnnyDepp https://t.co/4DXK3Lf5B5 — Jill Sanchez (@jkgroves) May 5, 2022

#AmberHeard posed for a photo. What kind of person does this… A narcissis that's the kind of person who does this. She might fool the few people that dude with her, but she doesn't fool the rest of us#JohnnyDeppIsInnocent#johnnydepp #JusticeForJohnny #amberheardisapsychopath pic.twitter.com/WJa9ouza7S — Truth (@Truth31563301) May 5, 2022

Some fans even believe that during her opening statement, Amber quoted lines from Matt Damon’s Talented Mr. Ripley.

Why is no one talking about Amber Heard literally quoting movies word for word while she’s testifying? 🥴😭 pic.twitter.com/CEvRaUcu8L — Kara (@Karanicole54) May 5, 2022

not amber heard quoting from a movie on the stand????? no, that was genuine for sure#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeardTrial #DeppVsHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/oTChOdNA31 — hannah 🏴‍☠️ (@hannahcutchins) May 5, 2022

Amber Heard quoting movie lines during her testimony? Is she auditioning for something? pic.twitter.com/LZvbivJl4L — Ward W. Bond, PhD (@DrWardBondTV) May 6, 2022

However, it can’t be 100% proven if Amber Heard was posing and quoted the lines from the film through just the video and the photo of the text on the internet. Meanwhile, recently, it was revealed that Johnny Depp, who lost his role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, lost the $22.5 million deal because of the op-ed written by Heard in 2018.

