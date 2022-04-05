Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is well known for her bold and straightforward attitude. She never shies away from calling spade a spade. Often she makes a statement that grabs the headlines and creates controversy. Her feud with Hrithik Roshan is one of the most famous ones.

Back in 2016, the Queen actress got a lot of attention mostly for the ugly feud between her and the Super 30 actor. During the Mind Rocks debate at the India Today conclave in Delhi, the actress made some shocking revelations. Scroll down to know more.

At the event, Kangana Ranaut was asked about the incident and she openly spoke about it. The Bollywood actress said that she “felt extremely naked in front of the world” when the e-mails written by her were leaked to the media. However, she did not take any names at the event.

Later the Thalaivii actress spoke about her tiff with Hrithik Roshan during a conversation with Mid-day. “There was no legal proceeding against me in this matter, there was media drama, there were a lot of threats there was slut shaming but no case was filed against me, so there was no question of fighting a legal battle. There was a lot of feminist pressure on me to fight, to reveal my sob story to the world, but I didn’t have any, I was in a consensual equation with an individual and I was felt perfectly capable of dealing with the stuff that was coming my way as an adult but I was pressurized to a point where I was questioning what exactly is feminism we’re talking about? Is it fighting for an individual’s acceptance or begging for his acknowledgement publicly? An individual who doesn’t have an iota of respect for you? Is this feminism? Then I’m not a feminist,” she said.

Kangana Ranaut then added, “Is it essential for us to save the memories of our love affairs whether they’re sperm stained panties or gifts that were given to us by a lover as potential evidence for a future when he’s trying to escape or say no? If that is feminism then I’m not a feminist. If it’s feminism to not allow a prerogative of a man to say no and if it’s a prerogative of just a woman to say no, then I’m not a feminist, a no means a no. If any individual wants nothing to do with me and feels ashamed of me or wants to get rid of me, the only thing I’m going to do for that individual is say goodbye!”

“For me it was a love story and it was very hard to deal with. Today it still hurts when people call it the ugliest scandal or ugliest fight because that’s just not me. My friends joke that I should have vaginal cameras so that every time someone penetrates I should have evidence,” Kangana said.

