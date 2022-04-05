The 2001 blockbuster film Gadar is all set to come up with a sequel. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be reprising their characters of Tara Singh and Sakina in the upcoming film. To make the film a massive success like its predecessor, the team is working hard under the scorching heat of the Indo-Pak border. Director Anil Sharma shares glimpses from the set as they shoot the mega project at high temperatures.

Advertisement

The filmmakers’ son Utkarsh Sharma is also onboard the project playing Deol and Patel’s son in the film. For the unversed, the prequel film was a romantic period drama set during the Partition of India in 1947. It went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at that time surpassing the record of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Advertisement

As per Bollywood Life, director Anil Sharma, actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, along with the whole team are shooting Gadar 2 in the blazing heat. Reportedly, the team can’t halt the shoot as they have been permitted a certain amount of days on the Indo-Pak border. Due to hardwork and heat, a few crew members are falling sick but at the same time, they are determined to wrap up the shoot on the scheduled time.

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma shared a few glimpses from the set as they shoot Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer at high temperatures. Taking to his Instagram the filmmaker wrote, “Tirange ke neeche sada ..issi mein Shaan hai .. #gadar2 shoot enjoying every moment in Heat of 40 degree temp .. March was never so hot ..”

He another post he wrote, “Aag hai ki barsi ja rahi hai .. #gadar2 team hai ki shoot kiye ja rahi hai .. jeevan ka woh har lamha lutf hai jab aap kaam kar rahe hote hain .. at borders #gadar2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anilsharma (@anilsharma_dir)

Gadar 2 featuring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Must Read: Sajid Nadiadwala Still Has Divya Bharti’s Last Touched Perfume, Hair Products Once Revealed His Wife Warda Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube