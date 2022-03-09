Deol family is one of the oldest and most popular families in Bollywood. It started with Dharmendra making it big in Bollywood and later his son Sunny Deol continuing his legacy followed by his younger son Bobby Deol and eventually his daughter Esha Deol making her B-town debut. Deol’s are often lauded for their down to earth nature and how being at such great stature, they’re still connected to the roots. In a recent interview, Bobby has opened up on his family and scroll below to read what he said.

Bobby happens to be Dharam Ji’s younger son with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Before the Aashram actor made it big in the industry, his elder brother Sunny was massively popular among the audiences back then. And not to forget, his stepmother Hema Malini was a superstar of her time and is still fondly remembered as ‘Dream Girl’.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby Deol was asked about his family and how they’re so ‘gentle and soft’. Replying to the RJ, the actor said, “We are very simple people. We aren’t manipulative or street smart. Log humara fayda utha lete hain (People often take our advantage). There were many people whom we helped, they took our advantage and spoiled our names and moved on. This keeps on happening. But we are good people and God is watching us all. We were told since we were kids to be a nice human beings, be down-to-earth and you will achieve whatever you want in life.”

Bobby Deol also spoke about how education is really important for young actors these days. If they don’t make it big in the entertainment industry, they might have a backup option to do something of their own and said, “I wanted my kids to complete their education first. My son is studying business management. I want him to complete his education and make up his mind so that even if he fails in the film industry, he can do something else. So it is very important for youngsters who can afford to complete their education, before becoming an actor because I am an example, I went through that being a star’s son.”

That’s very well said.

