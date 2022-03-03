Bobby Deol recently made his powerful appearance on the OTT realm via his recent release film, Love Hostel. Though the actor has gone to give us many such brilliant movies, he did have his lows in the industry. Recently, Bobby opened up about his past struggles and difficulties he faced in the industry.

Over his two-decade career, Bobby has given us movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Class of ‘83, Housefull 4, and many more. Read on to know, what the actor now has to say about Bollywood.

Coming back to the topic, recently Bobby Deol had an interview with SpotboyE, where the actor was completely open about his life and shared a few things about his journey. He started by saying, “I am lucky and blessed that I was born to my father and mother. I never chose to be in this family, I was born in this family so it was no fault of mine. I truly believe that no matter in which family one belongs to, be in the film industry or outside if people don’t want to watch you they will not. When I started my career, people love watching me on the screen and that’s why I got the work. If I wasn’t loved in my first film, I would not have got work so easily. I kept getting work, I gave hits after hits but then I eventually made some wrong choices, things did not work and I didn’t get work. If we see like this if dad is a legend in the industry, then I would have worked all the time. So, a father in every industry, can’t help a son if he fails.”

Continuing to the same topic, Bobby Deol also spoke about his depression phase and how he was able to get back up. He said, “For three years, I was totally lost in my own sorrows, pitting myself. The only person who helped me to come out of this was myself. Your family can support your whole life, but they can’t make you stand up and go to work. So, I had to start believing in myself. It was hurtful to see my family getting hurt seeing me like that, and then something snapped in my mind and I said to myself… I have to prepare myself as they are fans who still want to see me in films. It was just that I have to start believing in myself and I tried to be positive. It was tough back then. It is still tough although people are now appreciating my work. But it is always going to be tough for an actor.”

The actor concluded by saying, “My journey has made me a better person and a better actor. I have seen many ups and downs in my life. I understand myself now better than maybe I did 10 or 15 years back. So, I have learned a lot throughout my journey.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol will make an appearance in Akshay Kumar’s most awaited movie Bachchhan Paandey. The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and will release on 18th March 2022.

