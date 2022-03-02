Alia Bhatt is winning praises all over with her latest flick Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is doing wonders at the box office and reviving theatres amid the Covid pandemic. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the crime drama witnessed multiple special screenings and saw Deepika Padukone, Rekha amongst others in attendance.

Since last month, Alia was in full swing to promote her film. Whether it was Delhi or Mumbai, she showcased different shades of white while interacting with the media and fans. A special screening was held in Mumbai, a day before the theatrical release of the film.

Starting from Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter to veteran actress Rekha, most Bollywood stars attended the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was a full-support show for Alia Bhatt, who was spotted with Deepika Padukone near the theatres.

Fan pages have now shared a viral picture ft Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Rekha. There’s so much beauty in a single frame that fans are unable to get their eyes off the frame. Many have even ended up demanding an on-screen collaboration.

A netizen tweeted, “Dream cast of heeramandi…”

Another wrote, “can he just cast them together ???”

“The amount of grace and dignity in this picture..” read a tweet.

Another shared, “Happiness #GangubaiKathiawadi”

Check out the viral picture below:

Meanwhile, Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali. The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari amongst others in leading roles.

The film has collected over 55 crores at the box office till now and the journey strengthens each day.

Now, all we need is a film co-starring Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Rekha. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are you listening?

