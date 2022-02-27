Netizens are excitedly waiting for Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut. Ananya Panday made her big debut with Dharma’s ‘Student Of The Year 2’ in 2019 and the BFF trio was spotted together at a dine-in restaurant in Mumbai. While netizens heaped praises for Suhana’s cute gesture with fans taking a selfie with her, others slammed the paps for showing rich kids instead of the talent of poor kids in the country. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The BFFs trio – which includes Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana, is one of the most stylish star kids in the industry. They looked fresh out of a runway last night and we can’t get enough of their fashionable wardrobes. Not just that, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also acknowledged her little fans with a selfie and her gesture was very well lauded by the netizens on social media.

The BFF trio Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor donned chic outfits. Suhana wore black wide-leg pants and paired them with a white off-shoulder strap crop top. Shanaya wore a white cut-out mini dress with a plunging neckline. Ananya on the other hand wore a lilac coloured mini dress with cut-outs and a bow in the middle.

Take a look at Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor’s pictures and videos here:

Isn’t the most stylish gen Z trio in Bollywood? We totally swear by their fashion sense.

Reacting to their video, a user commented, “Famous karna hi hai to Kisi Garib ke bacche ke talent ko famous karo middle class bacchon mein bhi bahut talent hota hai smart Hote Hain ine Amir bigdail bacchon Ko Kya dikhate Ho Bar Bar🤔🙄” A second user commented, “Why indian celebrities like to show off their body?” A third user commented, “itni zdaa daulat utne km kapde ..par inme aur bhikhariyo me kya farq ?? Hai farq vo kpde phnne ke liye rote hai..ye utarne ke liye.”

What are your thoughts on Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s fashionable outing? Tell us in the comments below.

