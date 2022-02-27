Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebs sharing their weight loss journey leaving one and all stunned. The latest celeb to grab everyone’s attention is Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor. The star sister recently took to her Instagram to surprise everyone with her new self. Anshula along with brother Arjun, cousin sister Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, were earlier in news for contracting COVID.

Since yesterday, Anshula has become the talk of the town for all the inspiring reasons. Read on to know the reason.

Recently, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor took to her Instagram to share recent pictures of her new self after undergoing a tremendous weight loss transformation. Well, her photos have not only gone viral but they have also grabbed netizens’ and Bollywood celebs’ reactions. In the viral snaps, Anshula is seen wearing an olive green top with grey track pants. Looking into the camera, Ms Kapoor lets her hair down while clicking the selfie.

Soon after she posted the photos, Katrina Kaif was amongst the first ones to laud Anshula Kapoor for her amazing transformation. She wrote, “Look at you.” Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don’t you like you? Cause I like you,” while crediting Colbie Caillat for the quotes.

Just like her near and dear ones, Anshula Kapoor’s fans and followers looked surprised as one wrote, “So much weight loss congratulations.” Another asked her, “Killer.. Bollywood me debut kab kar rahe hain (when are you making your debut in Bollywood.” One more user said, “Zabardast transformation May God Bless you.” Check out her pics below:

A couple of weeks back, Anshula penned a heartfelt note for her mother, An excerpt from the note read, “Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor & me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster.”

Coming back to her inspiring transformation, way to go girl!

