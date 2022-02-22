Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan often spoke about his son Aryan Khan’s inclination in the creative aspect of filmmaking. Several reports also claimed that the Khan scion is aiming to become a filmmaker and has no interest in acting. Now he is taking baby steps to become a director.

For the unversed, Aryan and SRK had a tough time last year after he was arrested by NCB in an alleged drug bust case. However, that has not stopped him from working towards developing multiple ideas for films and web series.

Talking about Aryan Khan, Pinkvilla report cites a source as saying, “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right place, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself.”

As per the report, the scripts are in the development stage. After the script fulfils all the criteria of the streaming platform, it will see the light of day. Shah Rukh Khan’s son is not only working on the aforementioned two ideas. He is also working on several projects.

For instance, Aryan Khan is working on these subjects with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer. Superstar SRK on several occasions talked about his love for writing. Now it’s his son, who is planning to get into that space. Not just Aryan but Suhana too is taking baby steps into the industry.

Reportedly, Suhana Khan is looking forward to making her acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar directed web series for Netflix, which is based on Archie Comics. Now fans will have to wait and see how both of them are making strides in their respective careers.

