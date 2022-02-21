After multiple delays and schedule changes, Shah Rukh Khan might return to the sets of Atlee Kumar’s untitled project. As per an entertainment portal, SRK is likely to kick start the shooting from today in Mumbai’s Film City. As we all are aware that the film will be an action thriller for which SRK will be seen in the double role. Now, the latest reports suggest that the superstar will be donning prosthetics just like Kamal Haasan had done for the 1996 film Indian.

Advertisement

In the film, Haasan played the double role of father and son. The movie was a blockbuster in the Tamil film industry and was selected by India as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1996, but was not nominated. However, the film went on to win three National Film Awards.

Advertisement

Although Shah Rukh Khan had already shot a few crucial scenes for Atlee Kumar’s film in Pune last year, but the arrest of his son Aryan Khan halted the project. For the past few weeks, SRK is active and has been shooting his pending projects, like TV commercials, a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and Siddharth Aanand’s Pathan.

Now a trade source told Pinkvilla, “Atlee’s movie is one of the hottest movies of the year. A huge set has been put up in Film City Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai where Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting certain crucial action and dramatic portions of the movie from today. After five months, SRK will resume the shoot for Atlee again.”

“It’s a brief schedule as SRK will fly off to Spain after that for Pathan. The stylised actioner rolled in Pune from September 21 last year with a 10-day shoot and scenes picturised on Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The 10-day shoot was to be followed by an elaborate action sequence at the BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Cumballa Hill from the first week of October, but the actor could not shoot due to personal reasons.”

Apart from Mumbai, Atlee, Shah Rukh Rukh along with other cast members will also fly to Dubai and other parts of India to shoot the untitled film.

Talking about SRK’s role, the source added, “Buzz is that Atlee’s movie will see Shah Rukh doing a double role again after Duplicate and Don – but with a difference. It will revolve around a father and son’s relationship, and their love conflicted by their professions. While one Shah Rukh plays a gangster, the other is his father, a senior RAW agent, who is on a mission to catch him. The theme is similar to Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982) which had a retired Commissioner of Police (Dilip Kumar) chasing his own son, a gangster (Amitabh Bachchan). But for Atlee’s film, it’s a completely different story with SRK playing both father and son. Shah Rukh will sport prosthetics for the father’s role.”

“The film shoot begins from mid-2021 but it depends on when Pathan is complete. Shah Rukh Khan will be donning prosthetics – something like Kamal Haasan had done in Indian (1996) when he played the double role of father and son, and for the 70-year-old father’s role, he wore a prosthetic mask designed by Michael Westmore and Michael Jones.”

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured GF Saba Azad Spends Quality Time With The Roshan Clan, Netizens Comment, “Post Sirf Relationship Confirm Krne Ke Liye Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube