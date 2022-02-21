Shah Rukh Khan fans are dying to see him making a big-screen comeback but looks like, they’ll have to wait for some more time. The actor will soon resume the shoot for his comeback film, Pathan. Interestingly, even before he resumes the shoot, Khan’s new look is making fans go crazy, and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Even though Pathan hasn’t been officially announced, his fandom has made every single detail about the project viral. By now, it’s known that SRK is donning long hair and a beard in the film. On more than a couple of occasions, the star has been spotted with long hair and beard, but it’s the new picture that’s grabbed all the attention.

Advertisement

As per the picture that’s going viral, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a black tuxedo look, looking dapper as usual. He’s nailing the well-groomed long hair with salt-pepper beard. It’s a damn exciting look but the reality is, it’s an edited picture. None other than renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to Twitter and cleared the air around the doctored picture.

Take a look at the viral picture ft Shah Rukh Khan below:

The original picture was actually clicked by Dabboo Ratnani himself. Sharing the real one, he wrote, “Be Yourself, Because An Original Is Worth More Than A Copy @iamsrk.”

Now here’s the real one:

Meanwhile, talking about Pathan, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. After wrapping the Mumbai schedule of Atlee’s film, SRK will be flying to Spain to complete the foreign schedule of his comeback film with Siddharth Anand. Reportedly, the film will miss out on its speculated Diwali 2022 release.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Says She & Katrina Kaif Faced Difficult Initial Days In Bollywood: “Today, They’re Told How To Stand, What To Wear…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube