Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om back in 2007. It may seem that everything must be a cakewalk because her breakthrough was alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan. But as they say, the grass is always greener on the other side. The actress is revealing how she and Katrina Kaif were all by themselves. Scroll below for all the details.

Well, it isn’t hidden that Gen Z actors make their entry in Bollywood along with their whole team. Even before they bag their debut films, actors like Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor already had their PR and stylist teams.

Deepika Padukone in a conversation with NDTV recalled her time as she said, “When I started, I didn’t have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup, I used to wear my own clothes. With myself, Katrina Kaif, we were the first few people, who had the mix of both, where we didn’t have it and then that culture started coming in and we adapted to that culture.”

Comparing how things have changed today, Deepika Padukone added, “Whereas today, girls and boys are completely prepared. They are told how to stand, how to sit, how to conduct themselves, what to say, what not to say, what to wear, what not to wear, how they should do their hair, how they should do their makeup and a part of me says ‘that’s incredible,’ we didn’t have any of that. We grew into it, we made our mistakes along the way, but a part of me also appreciates that because it gives you an opportunity to understand who you are.”

Well, we wonder if Katrina Kaif agrees to DP.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently witnessed her big release, Gehraiyaan. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

