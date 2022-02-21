Aruna Irani has been in the industry for over six decades now. The veteran actress has acted in around 500 movies in multiples. Being a senior in the film industry, she recently shared her experience of how people easily accept actors in different kinds of roles. She explained it with her own example of acting with Sanjay Dutt.

For the unversed, Irani started her filmy career as a child actor through 1961’s Ganga Jamuna. Even during her early years, Irani played varied characters. For example, while she was seen as a heroine in some films, her character as a mother too became widely popular.

While talking to Times Of India, Aruna Irani recalled playing Sanjay Dutt’s mother in his debut film, Rocky, and a seductress in Johny I Love You, which was her second film with him. She said, “I had worked with a majority of film actors and there is no specific actor whom I would like to name, as everyone was extremely nice to work with. I even enjoyed working with Sanju. I played his mother in his debut film and seduced him in his next film (laughs). I still don’t understand how people used to accept it in those times and even now.”

During the same interview, Aruna Irani recalled working with Mehmood. She shared people thought they were married, causing a downfall in her career as her movie offers got reduced drastically.

“The problem with me and Mehmood was that people thought that we got married and that’s why no one came to me with any film offers. It’s like Mehmood made my career and he was also responsible for my downfall (laughs). But after all, everything got fine and I was back on track,” the veteran shared.

