Salman Khan is one of the greatest actors of this generation and the box office success of his films are attest to this fact. He has often extended help to his fellow Bollywood artists either by offering projects to work on or by donating money. A few years back, late choreographer Saroj Khan had revealed how Salman helped her at a time when she was struggling to get projects in the film industry.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saroj Ji was a popular Bollywood choreographer who has delivered a series of hits in the last few decades including classics like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, amongst others. She was one of the most celebrated artists of the industry who passed away on July 3, 2020, at a hospital in Mumbai. She was initially admitted after she complained of breathing difficulties and her health further deteriorated in the next few days. Fans flooded social media platforms as a tribute to the dancing star and several interviews of Saroj Ji also surfaced during that period.

Advertisement

In one of such interviews, Saroj Khan could be seen speaking to Mid-Day about the time she had to resort to alternate career options because she had no work in the film industry. She explained how Salman Khan was the one to rescue her from the situation when she visited him at his house a few years back.

“When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don’t have any work, and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me’. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise,” Saroj Khan said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Predicts Failure Of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi: “200 Crore Will Be Burnt To Ashes At The Box Office”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube