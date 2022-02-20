Veteran actress Aruna Irani is one of the respected artists in the Indian film industry. She has acted in more than 500 films in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Gujarati so far. She is well known for films like Caravan (1971), Mehmood Ali’s Bombay To Goa, Garam Masala and many more.

While she is a phenomenal actress, she is also a great dancer who did not even have formal training. Her electrifying performance on Lata Mangeshkar‘s sensual numbers ‘ Dilbar dilse pyare’ and ‘ Chadti jawaani’ is still remembered today. However, the road to success for her wasn’t a cakewalk.

Aruna Irani, being the only breadwinner of the family, faced several brunts, rejections and sacrifices to find success in the film industry. Her onscreen chemistry with veteran actor Mehmood Ali was highly appreciated. So much that reports claim that this turned your career around.

Talking about it with ETimes, the veteran actress recalled her experience working with Mehmood. She said, “The problem with me and Mehmood was that people thought that we got married and that’s why no one came to me with any film offers. It’s like Mehmood made my career and he was also responsible for my downfall (laughs). But after all, everything got fine and I was back on track. Working with him was always nice, what an actor he was! He taught me a lot about acting, comedy punches, and timings. Working with him was always a great help.”

Aruna Irani also recalled how the film industry welcomed her during the initial days of her career. She is very thankful for the film industry for offering her with great opportunities. She said, “Mere jaise unpadh ko bas film industry hi sahara de sakta hai. I had just passed the 6th grade and I feel like only because of this film industry, people like us can get a chance to work and nowhere else. And I think people know more about my career than me (laughs).”

