Recently, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The nation mourned the loss of a veteran singer. Several celebrities remembered their meeting with the legendary singer. Shakti Kapoor too revealed an anecdote from his life that involves the singer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shakti’s wife Shivangi Kolhapur is the late singer’s grand-niece. When the two eloped and got married, the former’s father initially did not approve of their marriage. However, his father forgave him because of the legendary singer. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation with AajTak, Shakti Kapoor said, “Shivangi’s family did not agree to our relationship, so we eloped and got married. My father, Sikandarlal Kapoor in Delhi got to know about it, he decided not to talk to me. My mother asked him to meet the girl once. As soon as he saw Shivangi, who is 10-12 years younger to me, he was like badi pyaari bachhi hai (He said that she is really nice). She sang two lines and my father stood up and asked how come she sings so well. I told Lata ji is her first cousin, He stood up and said ‘Teri sab galtiyaan maaf (All your mistakes are forgiven), because you got married in such big family.’ He asked her to sing Lata ji’s song and shared that he a huge fan of hers. As soon as Shivangi sang, he got emotional.”

Bollywood’s baddie further explained that his daughter Shraddha Kapoor is also a great singer. Recalling an incident in the past, Shakti Kapoor said, “I was in Delhi when Shraddha called me and said ‘Bapu I have recorded one song’. I told her don’t joke, but then she sang. She hasn’t been trained but she sings so well and has sung in eight to nine films. My son has also sung in one film. My wife sings so well, but coming from Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor, it’s in the genes. I call Shraddha a golden child not because she is my daughter. She hasn’t been trained in acting or singing but she doing so well.”

So what do you think about Shakti Kapoor’s revelation about his relationship with Lata Mangeshkar? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Mumtaz Answers If She’ll Be Making Her Bollywood Comeback Anytime Soon: “First I Will Have To Take My Husband’s Permission”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube